Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 769 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.