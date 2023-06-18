Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 769 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.