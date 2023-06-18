Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAAY. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Ryanair Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RYAAY opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.