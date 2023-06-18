Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker stock opened at $294.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.72 and a 200 day moving average of $269.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

