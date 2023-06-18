Centre Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average is $180.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

