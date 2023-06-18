Centre Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Avala Global LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $84,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.43.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $437.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

