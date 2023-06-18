CGN Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after buying an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after buying an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.46.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

