CGN Advisors LLC Has $218,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.50.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.