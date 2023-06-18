CGN Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.27.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

