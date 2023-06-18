CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.31 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

