CGN Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $869,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

