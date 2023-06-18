CGN Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $376.53 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

