ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $90,900.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,705,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Pasquale Romano sold 10,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.68. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after acquiring an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

