Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
