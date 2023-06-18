Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $29.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 30.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTHR. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

