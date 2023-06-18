Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,621 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,891,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

