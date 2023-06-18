Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,032.92 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,218.07 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,983.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,705.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,039.89.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

