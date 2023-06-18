ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.28.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.37 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChromaDex will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

