Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

CSCO stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

