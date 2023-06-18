Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022,651 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $105,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

