Claro Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DEO opened at $173.46 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.00.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
