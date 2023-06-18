Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 3.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. The stock traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.18. Approximately 62,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 431,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.74.

CLFD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 128.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $18,716,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Clearfield by 13,834.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 315,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 313,493 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,992,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $757.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

