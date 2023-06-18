ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

