ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.05. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
