Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.79. 750,742 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
Clearway Energy Company Profile
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.
