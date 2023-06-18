Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $28.79. 750,742 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.3818 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

