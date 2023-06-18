Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 39,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 16,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

