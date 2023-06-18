Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,402 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

