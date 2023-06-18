Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Director Purchases $78,260.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,120.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.69. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.