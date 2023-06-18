Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,061,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $11.16 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.2527 dividend. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous — dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Featured Stories

