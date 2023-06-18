Comparing Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -531.99% -15.32% -14.56% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

IonQ has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $11.13 million 175.20 -$48.51 million ($0.36) -26.94 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IonQ and Eviation Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eviation Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IonQ and Eviation Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 2 2 0 2.50 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential downside of 14.95%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Summary

IonQ beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

