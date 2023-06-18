Comparing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) & Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vista Gold and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Barrick Gold 0 2 6 0 2.75

Vista Gold currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 420.05%. Barrick Gold has a consensus price target of $22.52, suggesting a potential upside of 34.77%. Given Vista Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vista Gold and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.06) -8.81 Barrick Gold $10.80 billion 2.72 $432.00 million $0.06 278.50

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold. Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -61.80% -56.74% Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Vista Gold on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

