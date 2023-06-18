Compass Financial Group INC SD Has $421,000 Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Walmart were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 62.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 3,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $213,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,838,348,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.4 %

WMT stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.97 and a one year high of $158.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

