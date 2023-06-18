Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 27,577 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,577 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1,084.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDP stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

