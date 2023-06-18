Confluence Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA stock opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.21.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.