Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2,393.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.45. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

