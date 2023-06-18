Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Black Knight worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Black Knight by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after acquiring an additional 740,142 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 201,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.36. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

