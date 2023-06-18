Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2,300.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,294 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

