Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after buying an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,004,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

