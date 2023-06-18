Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Stewart Information Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stewart Information Services

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,894.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,472. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.