Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 7.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Tlwm purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 619.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMR stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

