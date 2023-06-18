Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cannae worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Cannae by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNNE opened at $19.96 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $900,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,797,280.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

