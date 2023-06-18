Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,675 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 18,142.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 145,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 145,136 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 72,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.75 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.