Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,871 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $33.40.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

