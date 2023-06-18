Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSMP. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 234,038 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,420.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 185,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $25.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.