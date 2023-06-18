Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0497 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.