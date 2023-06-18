Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 11,981 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after buying an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,674,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $5,518,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $120.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.09 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 81.57%.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.