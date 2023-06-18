Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after purchasing an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,818,000 after acquiring an additional 248,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

