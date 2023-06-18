Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 34,242 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,242 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 145,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SLR Investment by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $14.38 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $784.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.44%.

In other news, insider Shiraz Kajee purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

