Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,556 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in i3 Verticals by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.02 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 27,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,361.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other i3 Verticals news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 22,377 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $490,056.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 27,623 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $587,817.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,361.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

