Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 58,144 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,144 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Barings BDC worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 163.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barings BDC Stock Down 3.5 %

In other news, insider Geoff Craddock acquired 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $230,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Chillag acquired 3,500 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $25,305.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,374 shares in the company, valued at $60,544.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Geoff Craddock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $76,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $320,250. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBDC opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 454.55%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

