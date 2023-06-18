Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $5.18 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XME. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

