Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 525,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,786,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,609,000 after buying an additional 147,965 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTE opened at $23.78 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

