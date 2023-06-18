Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,165,000 after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,375,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after acquiring an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $104.54 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $117.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

FWRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.20.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

